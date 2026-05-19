Santa Monica PAL to Host 6th Annual Rick Crocker 5K on May 21

The Santa Monica Police Activities League will host the 6th Annual Rick Crocker 5K Run-Walk Challenge on Thursday, May 21, at 4:30 p.m. on the Santa Monica Pier, honoring fallen Santa Monica Police Officer Ricardo "Rick" Crocker.

The event benefits PAL youth programs and coincides with the Santa Monica Pier's final "Locals' Night" of the season, running from 3:30 to 10 p.m.

This year's 5K carries added significance as it falls during LA Fleet Week. Sailors and Marines from the USS Essex (LHD 2) and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton are expected to participate, and the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band is scheduled to perform.

Participants will check in on the Pier deck behind the historic Merry-Go-Round building at 200 Santa Monica Pier. The route travels south along Ocean Front Walk to the Bay Street loop, then north to the Montana Stairs parking lot before returning to the finish line behind the carousel. Santa Monica Police and Fire departments will have patrol vehicles, fire trucks and emergency equipment on display throughout the event.

Officer Crocker was a 10-year SMPD veteran and Marine Corps Reserve Major who was killed by a rocket-propelled grenade while on tour in Iraq on May 26, 2005. He was appointed to the department on July 21, 1995, and held the rank of captain in the Marines when hired, later promoted posthumously to major. His final SMPD assignment was with PAL, where he mentored at-risk youth.

"My brother was passionate about helping the youth of Santa Monica reach their full potential through exercise, education and sharing his enthusiastic appreciation of the outdoors," said Maria Crocker, Officer Crocker's sister.

"This year's partnership with Fleet Week and participation from our Sailors and Marines makes the event even more meaningful as we recognize Rick's extraordinary commitment to both his community and country," said Eula Fritz, PAL director.

The Santa Monica portion of Interstate 10 has been dedicated in Officer Crocker's honor.

Pacific Park, which is beginning its 30th anniversary year, is also participating in the evening's programming.

Registration is $45. Youth and active military register free. To sign up, visit e.givesmart.com/events/N6S. For more information, contact pal@santamonica.gov or call 310-458-8988.

Parking is available at Beach Lot 1 North, 1550 Pacific Coast Highway.

— Edited by SMDP Staff