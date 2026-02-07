The Santa Monica Pier has launched its annual Month of Love campaign, inviting visitors to share memories made along the historic landmark. Stories of all types of love and connection will be featured throughout February on the pier's website and social channels.

From first dates and lifelong friendships to family traditions and once-in-a-lifetime proposals, the Santa Monica Pier has been the backdrop for millions of meaningful moments. This February, the pier invites the community and visitors from around the world to be part of its annual "Month of Love" by sharing the stories that give the pier its sense of magic.

Now open through February, the Month of Love 2026 Story Submission Campaign encourages guests to reflect on memories they've made along the historic pier deck — whether it was holding hands at sunset, sharing an ice cream cone, braving a roller coaster ride with a best friend, celebrating with family or saying "I do" beneath the Ferris wheel lights at Pacific Park.

Submitted stories will be featured throughout February on the Santa Monica Pier's website and social media channels, creating a collective love letter that honors every form of connection. All stories will be shared anonymously, and all types of love are welcome.

"The Pier has always been a place where people come together — across generations, cultures and life moments," said Jim Harris, executive director of the Santa Monica Pier Corporation. "Month of Love is our way of celebrating those connections and inviting people everywhere to be part of the story."

Past submissions have ranged from cross-country proposals at the end of Route 66 to family New Year's celebrations, first dates that turned into lifelong partnerships, honeymoons from around the world and quiet personal moments of reflection by the sea. Together, these stories capture the pier not just as an iconic destination, but also as a place where memories are made and shared.

To submit a story, participants must be signed into a Gmail account. Month of Love 2026 submissions are now open to everyone, and participants are encouraged to share the call with friends and family. For more information and to submit a story, visit https://www.santamonicapier.org/month-of-love.

Edited by SMDP Staff