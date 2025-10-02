Santa Monica Place Launches Inaugural Makers Hive Market

Santa Monica Place will host its first Makers Hive Market on Sunday, Oct. 5, featuring more than 35 local artisans, vintage curators and food vendors in a family-friendly community event.

The market, running from noon to 5 p.m. in the shopping center's Center Plaza, will showcase handcrafted goods, vintage finds and artisan treats from Southern California's creative community. The free event aims to connect visitors with independent makers while offering a unique shopping experience.

Featured vendors include Karey Alice Collection, offering candles and reed diffusers; Capri+Crue Collective, providing custom-fit permanent jewelry; and Bessie Nails, selling handmade press-on nails and DIY manicure kits. Food options will include Bean Ravine's flavored cottage cheese and specialty drinks, plus Charm & Charcuterie's individual charcuterie cups and plates.

Additional vendors feature KI-OKU Atelier's perfumes and candles, and Freya & Dax LLC's eco-friendly pet toys. Organizers note the vendor list is subject to change.

The market represents Santa Monica Place's effort to support local entrepreneurs while creating community gathering opportunities. After browsing the market, visitors can explore the shopping center's retail stores, restaurants and rooftop dining with ocean views.

The event location at 395 Santa Monica Place provides easy access to the broader Santa Monica area's attractions and amenities.

Market organizers encourage advance registration through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-makers-hive-market-at-santa-monica-place-tickets-1721731548409?aff=oddtdtcreator, though walk-up attendance is welcome.

Additional details about the market and other Santa Monica Place events are available at santamonicaplace.com/events. The shopping center plans to evaluate the market's success for potential future events featuring local makers and artists.

The Makers Hive Market joins a growing trend of retail centers incorporating community-focused events to create destinations beyond traditional shopping experiences.

Edited by SMDP Staff