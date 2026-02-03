Santa Monica Place welcomes families to celebrate Lunar New Year with a free event on Saturday, February 21 from 2-5 p.m. The celebration features traditional lion dances, martial arts performances, calligraphy, crafts, and special red envelope promotions to usher in the Year of the Horse.

Santa Monica Place will welcome the community to ring in Lunar New Year and usher in the Year of the Horse with a free, family-friendly celebration Saturday, Feb. 21, from 2-5 p.m., hosted by comedian Paul "PK" Kim.

The celebration features cultural performances, art and activities for all ages, set beneath red and gold lanterns that symbolize good fortune for the year ahead.

Guests will enjoy traditional Chinese lion dances by Bruce Wen and The Shaolin Entertainment Group, along with martial arts performances by LA Wushu Club, a Los Angeles-based group dedicated to traditional Chinese wushu. Additional event highlights include balloon artistry, live demonstrations by Chinese dough artist Chris Lee and Lunar New Year blessings offered by calligraphy artist Emmy Lam as a special keepsake.

Children can explore the Kids Craft Area, while live music performances provide entertainment throughout the afternoon.

Attendees will receive red envelope offers and promotions from participating retailers and restaurants. Visitors are also invited to share their hopes for the year ahead by hanging wishes on the cherry blossom Wishing Trees located in Center Plaza.

Cherry blossom Wishing Trees, lantern displays and red envelope promotions will be available from Feb. 12 to March 2.

LA Wushu Club martial arts performances will take place at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Lion dance performances are scheduled for 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Santa Monica Place is located at 395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica, at Broadway and Third Street Promenade. The celebration will take place on level one in Center Plaza.

Programming and event details are subject to change.

