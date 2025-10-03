Santa Monica Playhouse Announces Return of Free Fringe Festival

Santa Monica Playhouse will present its tenth annual BFF: The Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre from Oct. 14 to Nov. 16, featuring a month-long celebration of original theatrical works by Los Angeles and Santa Monica artists.

The festival showcases productions spanning multiple genres and themes, from political commentary to personal narratives, love stories to explorations of loss, and spiritual journeys to examinations of social hierarchy. Performance styles range from classic comedy and drama to Shakespearean works, one-person shows, poetry, comedy improv, satirical parody and fantastical fairytales.

All festival events are free to the public, made possible through grants from the We Are Santa Monica Fund, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, the City of Santa Monica, the Santa Monica Arts Commission and Playhouse PALS.

The BFF includes family-friendly programming designed to engage multiple generations both on and off stage. The festival will also offer inclusive workshops for youth and adults.

"The BFF aims to celebrate the range and depth of the human condition and the idea that theatre arts experiences are vital, transformative, and must be available for all," organizers said in announcing the festival's return.

While all events are free, reservations are required. Ticketing information will be available closer to the festival's opening date.

To reserve tickets, visit SantaMonicaPlayhouse.com/the-bff-calendar-of-events.html.

Santa Monica Playhouse is located at 1211 4th Street, one block east of the Third Street Promenade. The venue is accessible by Santa Monica Blue Bus, LA Metro Rapid #720 (exit at 4th and Wilshire) or Metro E (Expo) line to 4th and Colorado. Municipal parking is available across the street.

The festival represents Santa Monica Playhouse's commitment to making theater accessible to all community members regardless of economic circumstances.

