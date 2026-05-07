Santa Monica police seek information in nanny child abuse case

Santa Monica police detectives are investigating a suspected child abuse case involving an infant allegedly harmed by a Simi Valley woman who was employed as the child's nanny, authorities said Wednesday.

Carolina Cobian, 65, was arrested April 15 and booked at the Santa Monica Jail on felony child abuse charges. She was later released on bail.

Detectives first responded to a Los Angeles-area hospital April 7 in connection with the suspected abuse. During the investigation, detectives determined the infant had allegedly been physically abused by Cobian while she was working as the child's caregiver.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed one felony count of child endangerment under Penal Code 273a(a) on April 24. Cobian is scheduled to be arraigned May 28 at the Airport Courthouse.

The victim was evaluated by medical personnel and sustained no life-threatening injuries. The child is no longer in Cobian's care.

Because the case involves a minor and remains under investigation, the Santa Monica Police Department said it is limiting the release of additional details to protect the child's privacy and preserve the integrity of the investigation.

Investigators are seeking to determine whether there are additional victims or witnesses. Anyone with information, or any family who previously employed Cobian and has concerns about their child's care, is asked to contact Detective Lizette Hardgrave at Lizette.Hardgrave@santamonica.gov or Detective Sgt. George Burciaga at George.Burciaga@santamonica.gov.