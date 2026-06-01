The city of Santa Monica will celebrate Juneteenth, America's second Independence Day, with a weekend of events honoring Black history, culture and community.

The inaugural Juneteenth Gathering will center wellness and community through music, film and the healing arts. Led by the Recreation & Arts Department in collaboration with producing partners Go As If Productions and christy roberts berkowitz, the debut event will take place at Christine Emerson Reed Park and the Miles Memorial Playhouse on Friday, June 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. The gathering will feature sound immersion, live music, an art workshop and DJ sets by Linafornia and Black Girls Love Vinyl.

A special film screening inside Miles Playhouse will showcase "BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions," a cinematic project created by visual artist and filmmaker Kahlil Joseph, which the Sundance Institute has described as a hypnotic tapestry of the Black experience across the diaspora inspired by the intellectual legacy of W.E.B. Du Bois.

The 34th Annual Juneteenth Celebration will take place the following day, June 20, at Virginia Avenue Park from 1 to 7 p.m. This year's theme, "A Legacy of Liberation: Honoring our Resistance and Resilience," represents the past and ongoing fight for equity and justice for Black Americans.

"By expanding our Juneteenth offerings, we hope to welcome even more people to celebrate in Santa Monica and experience the rich music, art, and cultural opportunities," Mayor Caroline Torosis said. "Whether you prefer a cozier gathering or a more robust community festival — or both — there is something for everyone as we honor this important holiday."

The annual celebration has a rich history at Virginia Avenue Park, founded by Santa Monica community activist LaVerne Ross and presented by RAD and Housing & Human Services with support from BroadStage. Santa Monica launched the first city-funded Juneteenth event three decades before Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday. Ross remains an active member of the organizing committee.

This year's celebration will showcase Black musical genres including an interactive drum workshop with Project KnuckleHead, plus soul, funk and jazz performances by ADAAWE, the Kobie Dozier Quintet, Nichelle Monroe with Butterfly and The Gumbo Brothers. The event will also feature community resource booths, food trucks, local Black-owned small businesses and all-ages art activities celebrating Santa Monica's Belmar history.

The Santa Monica Area Interfaith Council will present an invocation and special honors to community members.

For more information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-juneteenth-gathering-tickets-1988970586566 and/or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-34th-annual-juneteenth-celebration-tickets-1988887577283

Edited by SMDP Staff