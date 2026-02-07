The Santa Monica Travel & Tourism's new board leadership will help showcase the city during upcoming major events including the Route 66 Centennial and preparations for the 2028 Olympics.

Santa Monica Travel & Tourism recently announced the appointment of its updated 2026 Board of Directors Executive Committee.

The new leadership includes Chairman Charlie Lopez-Quintana, vice president and managing director of ETC Hotels; Vice Chair Jeff Klocke, CEO of Pacific Park; Treasurer Simon Fricker, general manager of Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows; and Secretary Karen Ginsberg, Santa Monica resident.

Lopez-Quintana, who recently served as vice chair on the organization's 2024-25 Board of Directors Executive Committee, brings more than 25 years of hospitality leadership with a focus on luxury guest experiences. Since 2021, he has served as vice president and managing director of ETC Hotels, parent company of iconic Santa Monica properties Shutters on the Beach and Hotel Casa del Mar.

"2026 marks an inspiring moment for Santa Monica as the city steps into the global spotlight," Lopez-Quintana said. "With historic events such as the Route 66 Centennial, the upcoming FIFA World Cup and planning for Super Bowl LXI in 2027 and the 2028 Olympic Games, we are uniquely positioned to welcome new audiences, drive meaningful economic impact and showcase the exceptional experiences that define our seaside city."

Lopez-Quintana first joined the board in 2022 and held hospitality leadership positions at Terranea Resort and two Ritz-Carlton properties before joining ETC Hotels.

"Charlie has played a transformative role during his time on SMTT's Board," said Misti Kerns, president and CEO of SMTT. "I am confident his leadership and expertise will help us showcase Santa Monica's unique experiences in this pivotal year for our city."

Klocke has served on the board since 2019 and brings more than 30 years of industry experience. He is CEO of Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, the West Coast's only amusement park on a pier.

Fricker was appointed by the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce in 2025 and brings over two decades of international boutique-luxury hotel experience. Ginsberg, a longtime Santa Monica resident, spent 25 years employed with the city, most recently as director of community and cultural services before retiring in 2020. As a city council appointee, she has been part of SMTT's board since 2022 and previously served as treasurer on the 2024-25 Executive Committee.

Edited by SMDP Staff