The eleventh annual Santa Monica Wine Auction raised more than $400,000 for students across Santa Monica's public schools and unveiled a new student-led investment program at Santa Monica High School.

Hosted by the Santa Monica Education Foundation on April 26 at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, the signature event drew 400 community members for an evening of food, wine and philanthropy. Guests gathered beneath the hotel's iconic fig tree for tastings from local restaurants, wineries and spirits partners, accompanied by a live performance from the Samohi Chamber Orchestra. The evening continued in the Starlight Ballroom with dinner, a live auction and a set from the Samohi Jazz Band.

"Our partnership with the Santa Monica Education Foundation is rooted in a shared commitment to supporting local students and strengthening our community," said Simon Fricker, general manager of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows. "We are honored to host the Wine Auction each year."

Funds raised will support enhanced academics, nationally acclaimed arts education, instructional assistants and grants benefiting every Santa Monica public school.

A highlight of the evening was the announcement of the Samohi Student Investment Club, a first-of-its-kind, student-led investment program that will benefit all Santa Monica public schools. Students will gain hands-on experience managing a real investment portfolio, researching opportunities, presenting strategies and making decisions under guidance from SMEF's Investment Committee.

Returns from the portfolio will directly support SMEF's Arts and Athletics Endowments, creating sustainable funding for districtwide programs. The initiative aligns with SMEF's long-term goal of building a permanent Athletics Endowment.

"The Wine Auction is about more than one evening of generosity. It is about creating lasting opportunities for students," said Danny Guggenheim, president of the Santa Monica Education Foundation's Board of Directors. "The launch of the Samohi Student Investment Club represents an exciting new chapter."

Guggenheim called the program "learning in action," saying students will build real financial skills while directly investing in their peers, their schools and the future of Santa Monica public education.

The For Athletics campaign has surpassed $500,000 in gifts and commitments to date. The foundation will celebrate the campaign's inaugural community event during Samohi Homecoming later this year.

Presenting sponsors included Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Bjorn Farrugia Real Estate, BXP, Kilroy Realty, Kindo AI, Kramer Trial Lawyers, PHS Property Group, and Saint John's Health Center Foundation. Additional benefactor sponsors included Eastdil Secured, Sir Speedy, Veo and WAYMO. Patron sponsors were Baird; Harding, Larmore, Kutcher & Kozal LLP; Jones Hall; J.P. Morgan Wealth Management; LPA Design Studios; and RAND Corporation. Leadership sponsors included Orange Barrel Media and Santa Monica Daily Press.

Dozens of restaurants, wineries and community partners contributed to the event. Fundraising for 2025-2026 school-year programs continues through June 30, 2026.

For more information or to make a gift, visit smedfoundation.org.

Edited by SMDP Staff