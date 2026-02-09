The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District is revising decades-old safety policies to address modern security concerns, including restrictions on unauthorized recording and expanded surveillance cameras on campuses.

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District is revising decades-old safety policies to address modern security concerns, including restrictions on unauthorized recording and expanded use of surveillance cameras on campuses.

The Board of Education discussed proposed updates to visitor policies and campus security regulations at its Feb. 5 meeting, with final action scheduled for Feb. 19. The changes reflect new state laws and evolving security practices that have transformed school safety protocols over the past three decades.

Chief Operations Officer Carey Upton presented the updates, which include revisions to Board Policy 1250 on visitors and Board Policy 3515 on campus security — documents that haven't been substantially updated since 2014 and 2009, respectively.

A key change would prohibit unauthorized audio and video recording on district property by visitors to "protect student and employee safety and minimize campus disruptions," according to policy documents.

Upton said the restriction addresses incidents where individuals have walked onto campuses and begun filming without permission.

"Some people have been doing this around the state and sort of walking on campus and starting to film," Upton told board members. Recording would still be permitted for educational purposes and at public events such as sporting events and theater performances.

The most extensive board discussion centered on the district's use of surveillance cameras, particularly regarding transparency about when cameras are monitored.

Current policy language states that signs shall inform visitors "that the equipment may or may not be actively monitored at any time" — wording that drew scrutiny from board member Laurie Lieberman.

"When I read that the first time, I was like, I mean, we all understand that we live in a time where way more so than any of us ever contemplated when we were younger, is sadly necessary, or it seems to be," Lieberman said. "But on the other hand, when you read these just open ended, What's the purpose?"

Upton explained that cameras are recording but not constantly monitored by staff.

"We do not have someone, anyone sitting watching cameras all day, observing, you know," Upton said. "However, at any given moment, if there was an incident, or if there's something going on, we might turn on those cameras and see what's happening at that time."

She cited an example of activating cameras to view a police action outside Grant Elementary School while coordinating with school administrators.

The district initially installed perimeter cameras in 2017-2018, but has since expanded their use to include interior hallways. Upton said this approach helps monitor behavior and enables faster response during emergencies, particularly for law enforcement.

"Walking into spaces blind, if there is an incident, is not necessarily good for anyone," said Dr. Antonio Shelton, emphasizing partnerships with sheriff's department and city resource officers.

Access to camera footage is restricted to site administrators, classified directors, campus security personnel and campus resource officers from police. Release of footage to others requires either a specific police request or subpoena, particularly when students are visible.

Following board discussion, Upton agreed to add clarifying language to administrative regulations about camera usage and access protocols before bringing the item back for action.

The updated visitor policy shifts from permissive to required language, mandating that all non-students and non-staff register upon arrival and provide visible identification. The changes align with new visitor registration software being implemented at all sites.

Board members questioned retention policies for visitor logs. The new software allows indefinite storage, but officials acknowledged they need to develop formal retention policies aligned with California requirements for school district records.

Registered sex offenders would be required to request written permission from principals before entering campus, with principals reporting such requests to the superintendent.

The campus security policy updates reflect several 2024 state laws, including requirements for interior door locks in rooms with five or more occupants and procedures for active shooter drills.

The policy also incorporates the Department of Homeland Security's "Behavioral Threat Assessment and Management in Practice" guide and authorizes the board to discuss security threats in closed session.

Board member Jennifer Smith requested a timeline showing which schools have completed surveillance system installations, as the rollout remains in progress across the district's 18 sites.

The updated policies will be shared with school safety committees at individual sites. Following board approval on Feb. 19, the district's online policy manual will be updated and management teams notified of the changes.