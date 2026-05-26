State Sen. Ben Allen, D-Santa Monica, advanced eight proposals through the Senate Appropriations Committee, a key legislative hurdle that evaluates bills on fiscal merits.

"We remain undeterred in our efforts to improve affordability and consumer protections for Californians," Allen said. "From insurance to homeownership to utilities and beyond, we have plenty of work ahead of us to ensure the California Dream remains alive and attainable for working families up and down this state."

The bills cleared by the committee fall into three broad areas:

On insurance and risk reduction, SB 1301 gives policyholders more time to find new coverage or remediate property before being dropped by their insurer. SB 1209 strengthens the Department of Insurance's enforcement authority to push insurers to correct operational practices that harm policyholders. SB 894 provides low-interest loans for home hardening and defensible space upgrades to improve fire resilience.

On mobile homeowner and disaster protections, SB 1092 gives mobilehome park residents an opportunity to purchase their community in the event of a sale. SB 1093 expands transparency, communication and resident rights after a disaster. SB 1365 closes three loopholes in rent price gouging law exploited after the 2025 LA Fires and allows certain city attorneys to enforce anti-competitive business practice law.

On climate resilience and energy affordability, SB 1180 details spending requirements and guidelines for the Plastic Pollution Mitigation Fund. SB 1233 limits unnecessary utility costs on ratepayers by scrutinizing investor-owned utilities' return on equity, the approved profit rate a utility is allowed to earn on its invested capital.

Each bill must receive a vote on the Senate floor by Friday, May 29, the deadline for measures to pass out of their house of origin.

Edited by SMDP Staff