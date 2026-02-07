Send a Valentine to a Santa Monica Senior citizen

Students from the Upper School Community Service Honors Society at Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences are organizing a Valentine’s Day card drive for senior residents living in assisted care homes in Santa Monica. The project will deliver handwritten Valentine’s messages to 40 residents across Santa Monica Home & Care and Brookdale Ocean House, helping ensure that each resident receives a personal note of kindness this holiday.

Santa Monica community members are invited to participate by submitting their name, mailing address, and a short Valentine’s message through an online form. Student volunteers will carefully handwrite each message into a card and distribute them to residents. Participation is completely free, and each card sent will include a small goodie bag for the senior resident receiving it.

The goal of the project is to build intergenerational connection and brighten the day of local seniors through simple, thoughtful gestures. Organizers hope the initiative encourages community members to share warmth and encouragement with residents who may otherwise receive few holiday messages.

A link andQR to participate is provided below.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeAlelFvNhCTPr2zepsZN9KQl1zrbDKe7YkeAPLWxPN6Fx7Kw/viewform?usp=publish-editor

Submitted by Athens Teitelbaum