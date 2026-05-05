Speaker: Skateboarding legend Rodney Mullen headlines Malibu Library Speaker Series events May 6. (Courtesy Image)

MALIBU

The City of Malibu will host two events featuring world-renowned skateboarder, inventor and innovator Rodney Mullen on Wednesday, May 6, as part of the Malibu Library Speaker Series.

The day begins with a Youth Skateboarding Session at 4 p.m. at the Malibu Skate Park at Malibu Bluffs Park, 24250 Pacific Coast Highway. Participants will receive guidance and tips from one of the most influential figures in modern skateboarding. Safety gear, including helmets, elbow pads, knee pads and wrist guards, is required. RSVPs are not necessary for the youth session.

"Rodney Mullen's story is one of extraordinary creativity, perseverance, and innovation," Mayor Bruce Silverstein said. "His influence extends far beyond skateboarding, and Malibu is excited to welcome him to inspire our community, especially our youth, to think creatively and push boundaries in their own lives. It comes at such an exciting moment, with the completion of our new permanent Skate Park."

At 7 p.m., Mullen will headline the Malibu Library Speaker Series at Malibu City Hall. An advance RSVP for the free event is required at www.MalibuCity.org/LibrarySpeakers.

Often referred to as the "Godfather of Modern Street Skating," Mullen is credited with inventing many foundational tricks used in skateboarding today. A world champion and longtime industry pioneer, he has been featured in films, documentaries, television, video games and publications since his teenage years.

Mullen's work also spans science, technology and entrepreneurship. He is a Fellow at MIT's Media Lab, a Distinguished Research Scholar appointed by the Smithsonian Institution, and a scientific advisor to the C4 Foundation supporting active-duty Navy SEALs. He has contributed to research on neuroscience, creativity, resilience and human performance for the National Academy of Sciences.

He co-founded a successful skateboard company, launched multiple brands with professional athletes, and holds patents related to modern skateboard design. His later work includes speaking engagements at IBM and Apple, TED Talks, and co-founding an augmented reality company with industry partnerships including Niantic and Apple.

For more information and to RSVP for the evening event, visit www.MalibuCity.org/LibrarySpeakers.

Edited by SMDP Staff