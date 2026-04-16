The Santa Monica College Music Department will present the SMC Applied Music Showcase on Friday, April 24, at 7:30 p.m. at The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St. at Santa Monica Boulevard.

The showcase features students in SMC's Applied Music Program performing songs, instrumental solos, ensemble works, and original compositions in diverse styles.

"There is something for everyone in this eclectic concert featuring some of SMC's top music students," said Music faculty Janelle DeStefano. "It showcases the wide range of performers and composers who are learning and growing in the SMC Music Department, and celebrates the beauty of classical, jazz, musical theatre, and contemporary commercial music coexisting in harmony. Come and enjoy!"

Founded in 2001 by Dr. James Smith and currently directed by Jimmy Cheesman, David Arbury, and DeStefano, the Applied Music Program is dedicated to fostering the development of outstanding instrumentalists, vocalists, and composers, with the goal of preparing each student for successful transfer as a music major to a four-year university or conservatory.

Tickets are $10 general admission plus a service charge and free for students with any student ID. Advance tickets are available at smc.edu/tickets or by calling 310-434-3005, Monday through Friday. Tickets may also be purchased at The Broad Stage Box Office beginning 45 minutes before the performance. Free parking is available on the premises. Seating is first-come, first-served.

All performances are subject to change or cancellation without notice. For more information, call 310-434-4323.

Edited by SMDP Staff