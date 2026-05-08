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SMC Barrett Gallery to Host Free Closing Reception for Latinx Photography Exhibition May 9

By Maaz Alin
Promotional image for Concrete Hope | Esperanza Concreta exhibition at SMC Barrett Gallery in Santa Monica
A free closing reception for "Concrete Hope | Esperanza Concreta" will be held on Saturday, May 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the SMC Pete & Susan Barrett Gallery at the SMC Performing Arts Center in Santa Monica. (Courtesy image)
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The SMC Pete and Susan Barrett Art Gallery will host a free closing reception for "Concrete Hope | Esperanza Concreta" on Saturday, May 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St. at Santa Monica Boulevard. Entry is through the Performing Arts Center's courtyard.

The reception will feature music by DJ Butchona and food from local vendors including Keren's 504 Fruits, Francisco's Yogurt and Gelatinas, Fresh Fruit by Ruth and Gamma's Tamales.

The exhibition showcases works by 38 Latine/x photographers and lens-based artists and is part of FotoSoCal by CuratorLove, a consortium of more than 20 community college galleries and affiliated spaces across Southern California.

The exhibition was curated by Erika Hirugami, a first-generation Mexican Japanese immigrant, founder of CuratorLove and co-founder of UNDOC+Collective. She serves as Curatorial Director for FotoSoCal and teaches photography history at SMC.

The exhibition closes after the reception. More information is available at smc.edu/barrett.

Edited by SMDP Staff

Tags: Lifestyle Santa Monica College
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Maaz Alin

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