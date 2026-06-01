The Santa Monica College Music Department will present "Instruments of Praise," a joint performance of the SMC Concert Chorale, SMC Chamber Choir, SMC alumni guest soloists and guest professional orchestra Horizon Music Group.

Under the baton of SMC music instructor and maestro Jeremiah Selvey Convento, the performance will be held Thursday, June 4, and Friday, June 5, at 7:30 p.m. at The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica.

The performance offers a chance to experience the combined voices of SMC's two classically based choirs joining orchestral instruments in music intended to praise life and lift spirits. The program will feature Schubert's Mass in G — with SMC alumni Jade Popper (soprano), Adam McCrory (baritone) and Ethan Eliafan (tenor) as soloists — as well as selected works by Bach, Beethoven, Gorzcycki, Mozart, Palestrina, Pärt and Tallis.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, plus a modest service charge, and $5 for students with any student ID. Advance tickets may be purchased online at smc.edu/tickets or by calling 310-434-3005 during limited weekday hours. Tickets also may be purchased at The Broad Stage Box Office starting 45 minutes before the performance.

Free parking is available on the premises, and seating is strictly on a first-arrival basis. More information is available by calling 310-434-4323. All performances are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Edited by SMDP Staff