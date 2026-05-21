The Santa Monica College Dance Department will hold its Dance Open House Showcase on Wednesday, May 27, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in SMC Core Performance Center 310, on the SMC Main Campus at 1900 Pico Blvd. The event is free and open to the public.

The showcase will present informal showings of Dance Department coursework along with works by student choreographers. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about SMC's Dance program, including its AA Degree and Certificates of Achievement, meet faculty and current students, and hear about performance opportunities.

Santa Monica College is a California Community College accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges.

More information is available at smc.edu/dance or by calling 310-434-4100 or 310-434-3467.

Edited by SMDP Staff