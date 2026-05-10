The Santa Monica College Emeritus Art Gallery will present Part 1 of its 2026 Annual Student Art Exhibition from May 14 through June 19, featuring works by student artists from SMC's noncredit Emeritus program for older adults.

A free opening reception will be held Thursday, May 14, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the gallery on the first floor of the SMC Emeritus Campus, 1227 Second St., in downtown Santa Monica. Parking is available next door at Santa Monica Public Parking Structure No. 2.

This year's exhibition again drew so many participants that it was divided into two parts. Part 2 will open June 11 as an online exhibition with a separate reception.

"Due to the ever-expanding popularity of the in-gallery component of the annual Emeritus Student Art Exhibition, participants in this year's Part 1 were limited to only one contribution per person," said Emeritus Gallery Curator Jesse Benson. "It will still be an exciting, packed house regardless, with 47 included artists and an amazing array of voices."

SMC's Emeritus program was founded in 1975 as a noncredit program serving the lifelong learning interests of older adults. It offers more than 120 noncredit adult education classes and special programs, serving more than 3,000 students each year.

Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. More information is available at smc.edu/emeritusgallery or by calling 310-434-4306.

Edited by SMDP Staff