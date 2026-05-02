Santa Monica College's Emeritus Concert Band will present "Spring Celebration," a free concert featuring guest band directors, on Sunday, May 3, at 1 p.m. at The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St.

The concert, conducted by band director Yosuke Miyoshi, will feature guest directors Pedro Ramos, Christopher Estrada, and Mark Johnsen. The program includes works by Robert Sheldon, Frank Ticheli, John Philip Sousa, and Katahj Copley, as well as Beatles: Love, arranged by Jay Bocook.

Ramos currently directs the band at Theodore Roosevelt High School in Boyle Heights. Estrada leads the band program at Washington Prep High School in Los Angeles. Johnsen is a retired director formerly at Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies in Tarzana.

"We are tapping into the collective knowledge of the ensemble and having some of the band directors conduct at this upcoming concert," Miyoshi said.

Free parking is available on the premises. Seating is first-come, first-served.

The 60-member Emeritus Concert Band has performed free concerts since 1979 and is part of SMC's Emeritus program, established in 1975 to serve older adults. New members are welcome. More information is available at smc.edu/emeritus.

Attendees requiring disability accommodations should contact SMC's Center for Students with Disabilities at dsps@smc.edu at least five business days in advance.

Edited by SMDP Staff