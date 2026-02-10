Santa Monica College is expanding its Homeless Service Work program with $355,000 from United Way, addressing LA County's homelessness crisis by training students to become outreach workers, case managers and housing navigators.

Santa Monica College is expanding its Homeless Service Work program with $355,000 in funding from United Way of Greater Los Angeles, addressing a critical workforce shortage in Los Angeles County where more than 72,000 people experience homelessness.

The program, launched in 2024, trains students to become street outreach workers, case managers and housing navigators. Each participant completes 30 hours of hands-on fieldwork with local nonprofit partners, gaining skills in crisis intervention, trauma-informed care and housing navigation. All program costs are fully covered, removing financial barriers for students.

United Way's investment covers student fees and provides wraparound support including supervised internships with nonprofit agencies and job-placement assistance. Students receive guidance from faculty, counselors and industry veterans experienced in addressing LA's homelessness crisis.

"The demand for trained professionals has never been greater," said Dr. Kathryn E. Jeffery, superintendent/president of Santa Monica College. "This funding allows us to do what our community needs most—prepare a skilled, compassionate workforce to support individuals experiencing homelessness."

Elise Buik, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles, said the program represents an investment in both workforce training and homelessness solutions.

"This program will equip sector professionals with the skills, training, and support they need to transform community care into lasting solutions," Buik said.

A recent workforce analysis commissioned by United Way and conducted by KPMG found that expanding training opportunities is essential to reducing turnover in the homelessness services sector. In focus groups, 60% of case managers identified lack of training as their biggest challenge. The study found that role-specific, skills-based learning supports career advancement and strengthens employee retention.

Unlike traditional certificate programs, SMC's model cultivates career-committed professionals who understand the complexity of homelessness. Classes meet Tuesday and Thursday evenings, with the next cohort beginning Feb. 17.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until noon Feb. 6. Prospective students can learn more and apply at smc.edu/HomelessServiceWork.

Edited by SMDP Staff