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SMC Free Dance Workshop Rescheduled to May 6

By Maaz Alin
Sienna Lyons teaching a heels choreography class at Santa Monica College
Head choreographer of the Kidz Bop brand Sienna Lyons will present "Heels", a free class on perfecting the technique behind dancing in heels, musicality, and performance.
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Santa Monica College's Dance Department has rescheduled a free "Heels" workshop to Wednesday, May 6, at 1 p.m. in the SMC Core Performance Center, 1900 Pico Blvd.

The class, led by choreographer Sienna Lyons, concludes the Spring 2026 Masters of Dance series. The public is welcome to attend as participants or observers. Seating is first-come, first-served.

Lyons will lead a Heels Choreography Class focusing on technique, musicality, and performance. Currently head choreographer for the Kidz Bop brand, she has worked with artists including JLo, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, Pharrell, Janell Monae, and Jennifer Hudson. Her television credits include Palm Royale, America's Got Talent, Glee, the Billboard Music Awards, the Grammy Awards, and Real Husbands of Hollywood. Lyons has also choreographed for Olivia Rodrigo, Gwen Stefani, and Sebastian Yatra, and served as assistant choreographer for Janet Jackson's Las Vegas residency.

The Masters of Dance series is sponsored by the SMC Associates (smc.edu/associates) and the SMC Dance Department. More information is available at smc.edu/dance.

Edited by SMDP Staff

Tags: Entertainment Santa Monica College
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Maaz Alin

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