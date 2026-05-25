The Santa Monica College Jazz Ensemble will present a live concert celebrating the centennial year of Miles Davis and John Coltrane on Monday, June 1, at 7 p.m. in the Music Hall at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St. at Santa Monica Boulevard.

Directed by Frederick Keith Fiddmont, the ensemble will perform "Miles and Trane," a program featuring works by Davis and Coltrane, two of the most influential musicians of the modern era. Both legends were born in 1926.

The ensemble will host special guest trumpeter Clay Jenkins, who has performed with Stan Kenton, Buddy Rich, Count Basie and Joe LaBarbera. Jenkins is a founding member of the Clayton/Hamilton Jazz Orchestra and has served on the faculty of the Eastman School of Music for more than 20 years.

Tickets are $10 general admission, plus a modest service charge, and are free for all students with a valid student ID. Advance tickets can be purchased at smc.edu/tickets or by calling 310-434-3005, Monday through Friday during limited hours. Tickets may also be purchased starting 45 minutes before the performance at The Broad Stage Box Office at the SMC Performing Arts Center. Free parking is available on premises, and seating is on a first-arrival basis.

The concert is subject to change or cancellation without notice. More information is available by calling 310-434-4323.

Edited by SMDP Staff