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SMC Mariachi Ensemble Los Corsarios to perform free concert May 28

By Maaz Alin
SMC Mariachi Ensemble Los Corsarios performing traditional Mexican folk music in Santa Monica
Mariachi: The Santa Monica College (SMC) Music Department will present the SMC Mariachi Ensemble Los Corsarios in a free concert on Thursday, May 28. (Photo Credit: Mary Funsten)
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The Santa Monica College Music Department will present the SMC Mariachi Ensemble Los Corsarios in a free concert celebrating regional Mexican folk music.

The performance is scheduled for Thursday, May 28, at 11:15 a.m. in the Music Hall at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St. at Santa Monica Boulevard. Free parking is available on premises, and seating is on a first-arrival basis.

Led by director Mary Alfaro, Mariachi Los Corsarios will perform a variety of ranchera, bolero and huapango songs that have become standards in the mariachi canon.

The concert is subject to change or cancellation without notice. More information is available by calling 310-434-4323.

Edited by SMDP Staff

Tags: Entertainment Santa Monica College
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Maaz Alin

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