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SMC Music Department Presents Fifth Annual Family Concert May 16

By Maaz Alin
Four musicians preparing for Santa Monica College's Fifth Annual Family Concert at the SMC Performing Arts Center in Santa Monica, California
Concert: (left to right) Robert Adams, Bailey Drew, Megumi Smith, and Lilly Aycud prepare for the Santa Monica College Music Department's free Fifth Annual Family Concert on Saturday, May 16. (Courtesy Image)
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The Santa Monica College Music Department will present its Fifth Annual Family Concert on Saturday, May 16, an event designed to inspire audiences of all ages through engaging performances showcasing the beauty and joy of music.

The free concert will run from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Music Hall at the SMC Performing Arts Center, located at 1310 11th Street. Free parking is available on premises, with seating on a first-arrival basis.

Under the direction of SMC music instructor Megumi Smith, the concert will present a vibrant, family-friendly celebration of music and community. The program features collaborations involving the SMC Music, Art and Dance Departments, Santa Monica High School, Ballet Folklórico de Mayo and Mugen Taiko.

More information is available by calling 310-434-4323. All performances are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Edited by SMDP Staff

Tags: Entertainment Santa Monica College
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Maaz Alin

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