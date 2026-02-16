SMC Opens Spring Dance Series With Free Master Classes

Santa Monica College's Dance Department will kick off its Spring 2026 Masters of Dance series Feb. 26, offering free master classes and workshops led by renowned dance professionals.

The series features three sessions, beginning with wellness instructor Naomi Hutchinson, followed by Countertechnique expert Rosanna Tavarez in March, and concluding with Kidz Bop head choreographer Sienna Lyons in April. All workshops will be held at the SMC Core Performance Center on the college's main campus at 1900 Pico Blvd.

The workshops are free and open to the public as participants or observers. Seating is limited and available on a first-arrival basis.

Hutchinson will lead the opening session Feb. 26 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:20 p.m., titled "Dancing Well: Embodying Wellness Through Movement and Mindfulness." The immersive wellness class will explore the intersection of physical, emotional and mental well-being through dance. Participants will experience somatic and yoga-inspired movement, guided breathwork, meditation and reflective discussion.

Hutchinson founded Healthy+Well, where she creates inclusive wellness experiences bridging movement, mindfulness and community. As a dancer, holistic healer and yoga instructor with more than two decades of technical dance training, she has facilitated workshops for Nike, UCLA, CSU Northridge and The National Coalition of Black Women.

Tavarez will present "Countertechnique" on March 18 from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The method prepares dancers' bodies for rehearsal and performance, enabling more expansive, fluid and spatial movement while building strength and flexibility. Participants will learn tools from the Countertechnique Toolbox, covering anatomy, body positioning, mental and physical awareness, and directional perspectives.

As BFA Program Director at the CalArts Sharon Disney Lund School of Dance, Tavarez has worked with Marina Abramovic, Ryan Heffington, Travis Payne and other notable artists. She has also hosted shows for FOX, E!, TVGuide Network and Telemundo/NBC.

The series concludes April 22 from 1 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. with Lyons' "Heels" choreography class. The session will cover technique for dancing in heels, musicality and performance to help dancers move more effortlessly while feeling sensual, empowered and confident.

Lyons currently serves as head choreographer for Kidz Bop and has danced for Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Britney Spears and others. She has choreographed for Olivia Rodrigo, Gwen Stefani and Selena Gomez, and served as assistant choreographer for Janet Jackson's Las Vegas residency.

The SMC Associates and SMC Dance Department sponsor the series. More information is available at smc.edu/dance or by calling 310-434-4100 or 310-434-8763.

Edited by SMDP Staff