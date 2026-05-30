Ensemble: The Santa Monica College Piano Ensemble will present two concerts guaranteed to be more than twice (or quadruple) the fun as a solo piano performance. A free concert will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 4 and on Saturday, June 6. (Photo Credit: Evan Nischan)

The Santa Monica College Piano Ensemble will present two concerts featuring four-to-eight-hand piano and piano duo compositions. A free concert will be held at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, June 4, and an early afternoon concert will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6.

Both concerts will be held in The Edye at the SMC Performing Arts Center at Santa Monica Boulevard and 11th Street. Free parking is available on the premises, and seating is strictly on a first-arrival basis.

Under the direction of SMC music instructor Sumy Takesue, intermediate and advanced SMC piano students will demonstrate the uniqueness and diversity of four-to-eight-hand piano and piano duo compositions. "Prepare to be Romanced!" Takesue said.

Tickets for the afternoon concert are $10 for general admission, plus a modest service charge, and free for students with any student ID. Advance tickets may be purchased online at smc.edu/tickets. Tickets may also be purchased starting 45 minutes before the performance at The Broad Stage Box Office at the SMC Performing Arts Center.

More information is available by calling 310-434-4323. The concert is subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Edited by SMDP Staff