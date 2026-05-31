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SMC Planetarium June Shows Offer Eye-opening Look at the Universe

By Maaz Alin
Interior view of Santa Monica College Planetarium dome showing the 4K Digistar projection system used for astronomy presentations and virtual tours of constellations
Planetarium: The Santa Monica College Planetarium will present live-hosted, on-campus shows on Friday, June 5, starting at 6 p.m., and on Sunday, June 7, starting at 1 p.m. (Courtesy image)
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The Santa Monica College Planetarium will present Friday evening and Sunday afternoon live-hosted, on-campus shows in early June, including the popular weekly update "The Night Sky Show" and a feature program, "Welcome to the Universe," offering a look at once-unseen objects in the cosmos.

Each show runs about 40 minutes and is followed by a short audience Q&A with Planetarium Lecturer Sarah Vincent.

Friday evening shows start at 6 p.m. with "The Night Sky Show," presenting the latest news in astronomy, space exploration and the night-sky celebrities making their appearance in the evenings ahead. The show is followed at 7 p.m. by the feature program. No children under age 3 are permitted at the Friday shows. Sunday family matinée shows start at 1 p.m. with "The Night Sky Show," followed at 2 p.m. by the feature program.

Using SMC's 4K Digistar projection system, Vincent will present a virtual tour of constellations and other night-sky celebrities. "Welcome to the Universe" explores what the universe looks like beyond the seemingly empty black night sky, taking an eye-opening look at the threads binding Earth to the rest of the cosmos.

June 2026 shows are scheduled for Friday, June 5, at 6 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 7, at 1 and 2 p.m.

All shows will be presented in the SMC Planetarium, located in room MSB 126 of the Mathematics + Science Building on the SMC Main Campus at 1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. Ample free parking is available.

Tickets may be purchased at smc.edu/tickets, with a $1 per ticket service fee charged by the ticketing company. "The Night Sky Show" and the feature program are each $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 3-12. A show combo is $16 for adults and $10 for children.

More information is available online at smc.edu/planetarium or by calling 310-434-4163. All shows are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Edited by SMDP Staff

Tags: Education Santa Monica College
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Maaz Alin

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