SMC Planetarium June Shows Offer Eye-opening Look at the Universe

The Santa Monica College Planetarium will present Friday evening and Sunday afternoon live-hosted, on-campus shows in early June, including the popular weekly update "The Night Sky Show" and a feature program, "Welcome to the Universe," offering a look at once-unseen objects in the cosmos.

Each show runs about 40 minutes and is followed by a short audience Q&A with Planetarium Lecturer Sarah Vincent.

Friday evening shows start at 6 p.m. with "The Night Sky Show," presenting the latest news in astronomy, space exploration and the night-sky celebrities making their appearance in the evenings ahead. The show is followed at 7 p.m. by the feature program. No children under age 3 are permitted at the Friday shows. Sunday family matinée shows start at 1 p.m. with "The Night Sky Show," followed at 2 p.m. by the feature program.

Using SMC's 4K Digistar projection system, Vincent will present a virtual tour of constellations and other night-sky celebrities. "Welcome to the Universe" explores what the universe looks like beyond the seemingly empty black night sky, taking an eye-opening look at the threads binding Earth to the rest of the cosmos.

June 2026 shows are scheduled for Friday, June 5, at 6 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 7, at 1 and 2 p.m.

All shows will be presented in the SMC Planetarium, located in room MSB 126 of the Mathematics + Science Building on the SMC Main Campus at 1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. Ample free parking is available.

Tickets may be purchased at smc.edu/tickets, with a $1 per ticket service fee charged by the ticketing company. "The Night Sky Show" and the feature program are each $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 3-12. A show combo is $16 for adults and $10 for children.

More information is available online at smc.edu/planetarium or by calling 310-434-4163. All shows are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Edited by SMDP Staff