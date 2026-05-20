SMC Student Named Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Scholarship Recipient

Santa Monica College student Martin Orea has been named a 2026 recipient of the Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation.

Orea, a first-generation college student from Fullerton, is among 60 community college students nationwide selected for the scholarship from a pool of more than 1,300 applicants. The award provides up to $55,000 annually toward completion of a bachelor's degree at any accredited four-year institution, along with personalized advising, access to a network of more than 3,900 Cooke scholars and alumni, and opportunities for internships, study abroad and graduate school support.

Orea studies public policy, communications and political science at SMC and is enrolled in the college's Law Pathway Program, which provides students from underrepresented backgrounds with access to the legal profession. He serves as SMC Associated Students director of basic needs and as communications coordinator for the Faculty Association of California Community Colleges. Earlier this year, he was named one of two California community college students to receive the Outstanding Student Stipend Award from California LAW Pathways at the 2026 Pathways to Law Summit hosted by UC Law San Francisco.

Orea plans to transfer to Georgetown University to pursue a bachelor's degree in public policy through a joint program at the McCourt School of Public Policy. He said he ultimately hopes to earn a master's degree in public policy and a law degree and pursue a career in public service focused on state and federal policy.

"Congratulations to Martin Orea," SMC Superintendent/President Kathryn E. Jeffery said. "To be selected for a Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship is a tremendous achievement and a testament to Martin's perseverance, excellence, and his vast potential."

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation noted that while nearly 80% of community college students aspire to earn a bachelor's degree, only 16% do so within six years. The scholarship aims to reduce financial barriers and support students through the transfer process.

"These scholars reflect the depth of talent and determination found in community colleges across the country," foundation CEO Giuseppe Basili said in a May 12 statement. "We're proud to help ensure that financial barriers don't prevent them from continuing their education and realizing their full potential."

— Edited by SMDP Staff