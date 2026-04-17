The Santa Monica College Music Department will present the SMC Symphony Orchestra in a special family-friendly performance in collaboration with the SMC Dance Department and Theatre Arts Department on Sunday, April 26, at 4 p.m.

The performance will be held at The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St. at Santa Monica Boulevard.

Conducted by Mercedes Juan Musotto, the program features original choreography by SMC Dance alumni April Torres and Layla Fowler, along with a clown actor who guides the audience through the experience. Performers from the Dance and Theatre Arts departments will perform throughout the theater, including in the aisles and balconies.

The immersive performance turns the entire space into a playground for the senses, with the magical blend of orchestral music, dance, clowning, and theatrical storytelling celebrating creativity, curiosity, and wonder. The event is designed to captivate both children and adults and welcomes audiences of all ages.

Tickets are $15 general admission plus a service charge, free for students with any student ID, and free for children. Advance tickets are available at smc.edu/tickets or by calling 310-434-3005, Monday through Friday. Tickets may also be purchased at The Broad Stage Box Office beginning 45 minutes before the performance. Free parking is available on the premises. Seating is first-come, first-served.

Support for the performance is provided in part by the Ilona Jo Katz Chair of Excellence in Music grant (2024-2027) and the SMC Foundation. All performances are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Edited by SMDP Staff