The Santa Monica College Music Department will present the SMC Collaboration Showcase, a free performance featuring ensemble works from jazz, commercial and European art music traditions, including arrangements and compositions created by SMC students.

The showcase will be held Tuesday, June 2, at 11:15 a.m. in the Music Hall at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St. at Santa Monica Boulevard. Free parking is available on premises, and seating is on a first-arrival basis.

The musicians in the showcase are students in SMC's Music 49 (Combo and Chamber Ensemble) class, led by SMC Music Professor Jimmy Cheesman and SMC Music Department Chair Brian Driscoll. Launched in spring 2025, the class gives students the opportunity to explore, prepare, rehearse and perform music in a wide range of styles for small ensembles, including jazz combos, chamber quartets, rock bands and commercial ensembles. The course also addresses practical matters such as the logistics of equipment, technology, and rehearsal and performance spaces.

The performance is subject to change or cancellation without notice. More information is available by calling 310-434-4323.

Edited by SMDP Staff