The Santa Monica College Music Department will present the SMC Vocal Jazz Ensemble in a concert blending Latin rhythms, R&B, and the energy of Swing and Bebop on Friday, May 15.

The performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. at The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street.

Under the direction of SMC music instructor Marisa Bradfield, who is also associate conductor of the University of Southern California Concert Choir, 54 SMC vocalists will present an eclectic program celebrating the diversity and breadth of jazz with both ensemble arrangements and solo performances. The vocalists will be accompanied by Nate Laguzza on drums.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, plus a modest service charge, and $5 for students with any student ID. Advance tickets can be purchased online at smc.edu/tickets or by calling 310-434-3005. Tickets may also be purchased starting 45 minutes before the performance at The Broad Stage Box Office. Free parking is available on premises, with seating on a first-arrival basis.

More information is available by calling 310-434-4323. All performances are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Edited by SMDP Staff