The Santa Monica College Music Department will present its spring Wind Ensemble concert on Sunday, May 10, at 4 p.m. at The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St. at Santa Monica Boulevard.

Under the direction of conductor Kevin McKeown, the ensemble will perform a mix of traditional and contemporary wind ensemble works. The concert will also feature guest artist Spencer Danielson, a professional musician and Santa Monica native.

"This concert will be an opportunity for our talented musicians to share an eclectic mix of new and traditional works for the wind band," McKeown said. "We are equally excited to highlight Spencer Danielson on two incredible pieces that will bring joy and exhilaration to our audience."

Tickets are $10 general admission, plus a modest service charge, and free for all students with a valid student ID. Advance tickets are available at smc.edu/tickets or by calling 310-434-3005 (Monday–Friday; limited hours). Tickets may also be purchased at the Broad Stage box office beginning 45 minutes before the performance. Free parking is available on the premises. Seating is first-come, first-served.

All performances are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Edited by SMDP Staff