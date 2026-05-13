The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District is reviewing its elementary music program with a draft proposal aimed at expanding access for younger students while strengthening how instruction is sequenced across grade levels.

District staff presented an update on the review during the regularly scheduled Visual and Performing Arts District Advisory Committee meeting April 29, engaging with committee members and community members on the proposal.

The draft under consideration would expand music education for students in Transitional Kindergarten through second grade and create a more consistent program across all school sites. District staff said the proposal is intended to expand, not reduce, music opportunities by providing early, foundational instruction from credentialed teachers.

Music instruction is not being eliminated at any grade level, staff emphasized. The proposal explores a shift in how and when students are introduced to instrumental music.

Under the current draft, general music instruction would be expanded in the early grades. Fourth grade curriculum would continue to include music instruction with a focus on instrument exploration before students begin instrumental instruction. Instrumental programs and existing honors opportunities, including Stairway to the Stars, would continue unchanged.

Dr. Jim Wang, the district's visual and performing arts coordinator, said the work remains in a planning and feedback phase.

"As we continue this work, I want to be clear that we do not yet have a final plan," Wang said. "My ultimate goal is to be reflective while also building a musical environment where every student can thrive and to make our District's music program better than it has ever been."

Wang added that he will continue working with elementary music teachers in the coming weeks to gather input that will help guide the next phase of the review.

Staff also shared data on student participation trends in music programs, including retention rates as students transition from elementary to secondary levels. The presentation highlighted the role of early, scaffolded music instruction in increasing student confidence, engagement and long-term participation.

Angela Woo, director of instrumental music at John Adams Middle School, said secondary school music teachers are committed to supporting the foundations of the program.

"Among secondary school music teachers, there is a collective commitment to ensuring we nourish the roots of our music program, and we ask what our elementary schools need," Woo said. "We want to ensure there is a place for everyone, regardless of proficiency or interest."

Public comment reflected a wide range of perspectives. Parents, teachers and community members expressed strong support for the district's music programs while raising concerns about potential changes, including the timing of instrumental instruction and overall program structure. Speakers emphasized the importance of maintaining access, program quality and transparency.

District leadership reiterated its commitment to engaging educators, families and the community throughout the review. Additional opportunities for input will continue through upcoming meetings and discussions with music teachers, school leaders and advisory groups.

Edited by SMDP Staff