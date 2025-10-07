St. Joseph Center details screening process for Ocean Avenue mental health housing

St. Joseph Center has outlined how residents will be selected for a 47-unit supportive housing facility opening this month on Ocean Avenue, saying participants will be referred and vetted by the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health with priority given to Santa Monica residents.

The nonprofit confirmed that all residents will come from the Westside of Los Angeles, specifically Service Planning Area 5, with at least 15 of the 49 beds reserved for individuals currently living within Santa Monica city limits. Participants must be able to care for themselves in daily routines, including preparing meals, maintaining personal hygiene and managing everyday activities.

"When we refer to individuals with serious mental health conditions, we're talking about people who may experience ongoing challenges such as depression, bipolar disorder, or other conditions that can affect day-to-day stability," St. Joseph Center said in response to questions about the facility. "These are individuals who benefit from extra support to maintain their well-being and independence."

The program is intended for people who can live independently with support, according to the organization. Those requiring more intensive medical or therapeutic care would be referred to settings that can better meet those needs.

Residents will follow St. Joseph Center's entry and exit policies and may be accompanied by staff when traveling to and from the Behavioral Health Wellness Center or community appointments.

The facility will occupy two former senior living buildings on the 400 block of Ocean Avenue and is expected to open in the coming weeks. St. Joseph said the project is temporary and expected to operate for a maximum of five years.

The project has drawn concerns from residents about its impact on the surrounding neighborhood, particularly given St. Joseph Center's work at The Manor on Pico Boulevard, another supportive housing facility.

The City of Santa Monica has no regulatory authority to approve or deny the project, which was initiated through a partnership between property owner Leo Pustilnikov and the nonprofit organization. Pustilnikov offered the property to St. Joseph’s in November of 2004 but the city learned of the project only after permits were filed with the county.

Pustilnikov, a prominent developer with controversial Builder's Remedy projects in several communities, offered the former senior living facility to St. Joseph Center, making the nonprofit eligible to apply for state grant funding through the County's Department of Mental Health. The state grant program requires applicants to own property, which drove the site selection process.

Pustilnikov also owns property on the Promenade and was one of the DTSM Inc. members removed by City Council this year, prompting him to file a lawsuit against the city.

Mayor Lana Negrete was the first to inform the community about the project. She acknowledged public frustration with the process, noting that Santa Monica residents "are being put in an unfair position, taking the heat for decisions made by the County and State." She also raised broader questions about the effectiveness of open-door supportive housing facilities for individuals with severe mental illness, saying, "Many of the people who need help the most won't get better in open-door facilities. They need secure hospital settings with real treatment — for their safety and ours."

Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath acknowledged that county officials failed to properly communicate with local leaders about the project, calling the breakdown in process unacceptable.

"Santa Monica leaders have made clear the community's desire for more mental health beds to serve a population in need," Horvath said in a statement. "However, the Department of Mental Health did not inform my office about this project until after funding had already been secured — and that's unacceptable. I've been on the record about the bureaucratic challenges the County faces and this is one example. Transparency and trust are foundational to meaningful community engagement."

Despite the procedural failures, Horvath emphasized the need for mental health services in the community.

"While there were clear breakdowns in process, the need for these services is real," she said. "Addressing untreated mental illness in Santa Monica is essential, and this type of housing—with on-site care and oversight—can be part of the solution."

Horvath drew a distinction between the Ocean Avenue facility and The Manor, noting that St. Joseph Center is launching the new project with enhanced county support.

"Unlike The Manor, St. Joseph's is launching this project from the start with the Department of Mental Health with a robust enhanced staffing model which can lead to better outcomes for all, including the community," she said.

The supervisor said she supports efforts to ensure accountability and positive outcomes.

"I support efforts to ensure the facility and its residents are good neighbors, and that the program delivers visible, measurable results," Horvath said. "Los Angeles County is working to build a more accountable homelessness system — one that meets both the urgent needs of our most vulnerable residents and the expectations of the broader community."

The project is funded by Los Angeles County through state grant programs administered by the County Department of Mental Health.

The facility will have 24-hour professional third-party security on-site, including two guards stationed at the single point of entry and exit to monitor access and patrol the immediate area. No visitors are permitted without prior approval, and all individuals entering or exiting will pass through a security checkpoint. St. Joseph Center's internal safety team will also provide overnight support to ensure constant coverage.

The nonprofit said it is committed to maintaining open communication with the neighborhood and has already begun meeting with nearby residents and neighborhood groups. The organization maintains a 24-hour community call line at 310-358-2835 and email contact at community@stjosephctr.org for questions or concerns.

According to St. Joseph Center, the need for behavioral health housing is extremely high. West Los Angeles (Service Planning Area 5) has one of the most severe shortages of behavioral health beds in the county. Facilities like this help fill that gap by offering safe, supportive housing for people who would otherwise remain on the street or cycle through hospitals and emergency services.

The project is part of a larger state and county effort to provide housing and services for people experiencing homelessness and mental health crises. However, local officials have increasingly expressed frustration about limited municipal involvement in siting and oversight decisions.

Despite the city's lack of jurisdiction, officials worked with county authorities to ensure a proper management plan was implemented. Negrete said she is pushing for better communication and outreach before the facilities open, ensuring public safety and local social services are involved, and demanding that Santa Monica residents receive priority for the units.

The mayor urged concerned residents to direct their feedback to the County Department of Mental Health, the Governor's Office and state housing agencies, which have primary authority over such developments.