The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released delayed audit findings identifying significant weaknesses in its financial internal controls and issued layoff notices to certain employees.

While LAHSA attributed the layoffs to Los Angeles County's decision to redirect funding toward greater accountability, county officials said the City of Los Angeles' forthcoming budget decisions will also affect the number of positions that remain at the agency.

Los Angeles County has identified 254 county-funded positions for LAHSA staff. To date, 69 LAHSA outreach workers have been offered county positions, with an additional 159 administrative roles identified but not yet in the hiring process.

Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, who has advanced reforms including the launch of the County's new Department of Homeless Services and Housing, said structural change was necessary.

"Audit after audit has made clear why this action is necessary," Horvath said. "LAHSA has too often operated as a black box. That lack of transparency is exactly why structural reform is necessary."

SEIU 721 President and Executive Director David Green pledged continued advocacy for affected workers. "We will continue our fight to ensure every single member is supported throughout this transition," he said.

LAHSA employees seeking county hiring support may contact dhrconcierge@hr.lacounty.gov.

Edited by SMDP Staff