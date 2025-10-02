Supervisor Solis Receives Police Activities League Leadership Award

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Pro Tem Hilda L. Solis received the LAPD Hollenbeck Police Activities League Leadership Award at the organization's 18th Annual Gala.

The ceremony took place at the Taglyan Complex, recognizing Solis for her commitment to public service and community empowerment alongside other local leaders.

"I am deeply honored to receive the 2025 LAPD HPAL Leadership Award," Solis said. "Throughout my years in public service, I've seen firsthand the power of strong partnerships — and HPAL exemplifies the very best of what community and law enforcement can accomplish together."

Solis, who represents the First District, praised HPAL's role in providing mentorship, opportunity and hope to youth as an investment in Los Angeles' future.

Event proceeds will benefit HPAL youth programs focusing on leadership development, athletics and restorative justice. The programs provide positive opportunities for young people across Los Angeles through community-law enforcement partnerships.

Edited by SMDP Staff