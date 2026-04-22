A surf-inspired, all-day restaurant and community hub is set to open this summer at Colorado Center, joining a wave of new cafes and casual eateries taking shape across Santa Monica.

Bower Santa Monica, spanning approximately 6,500 square feet, will offer food and beverage, health and wellness programming and what its creators describe as "socialization rituals" at the 15-acre office campus at Colorado Center. BXP, the largest publicly traded developer, owner and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced the concept April 15 alongside restaurateur Dave Harper and New School Hospitality.

Harper, the founding partner of Amigo Roasters and the restaurateur behind community-focused venues including Bondi Harvest, El Chucho, Palmys and Likeminded Wellness Club, said the restaurant draws its name from Fairy Bower, a break in the Cabbage Tree Bay of Manly Beach in Australia.

"Growing up in Sydney, Australia, I've been in and around the water my whole life and have been surfing for nearly just as long," Harper said. "It's a humble, thoughtful homage to our life of surfing, outdoor pursuits, healthy active lifestyles, hospitality, travel and all the people and places we encounter along the way."

The menu will highlight California Coast cuisine with influences from Australian cafe culture and Mediterranean and Southeast Asian flavors. Daytime offerings will include bright salads, sandwiches, grain bowls and fruit smoothies, while evening service will feature shareable snacks, whole-grilled fish, pasta and roast chicken alongside wine and cocktails. An espresso bar will serve coffee from Amigo Roasters. Bower will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Interior design firm Preen is behind the restaurant's look, which will feature large accordion doors, jalousie windows and an outdoor patio. Earthy materials including wood, stone and driftwood, along with antique furniture and curated art, are intended to evoke what Harper calls a laid-back yet social coastal atmosphere.

Alex Cameron, vice president of leasing and Los Angeles regional director at BXP, said Bower fits the company's vision for Colorado Center, which spans six buildings and 1.14 million square feet of office space in Santa Monica's tech, media, advertising, life sciences and entertainment corridor.

"As demand for high-quality, amenity-rich workplaces remains strong, the addition of Bower reinforces our commitment to curating thoughtful, experience-driven environments," Cameron said.

Bower Santa Monica has not announced a specific opening date beyond summer 2026.

Bower is among several food and beverage concepts calling themselves cafes or focusing on the casual market currently in various stages of opening across the city.

While the Promenade food news has been dominated by the Misfit/Taco Bell/Raising Cane’s news, Dragon Alley Coffee Shop has also announced plans to set up at 312 Santa Monica Blvd. A new coffee shop called Sonia's Café is also in the Downtown area currently working to open at 1260 15th St. at the corner of Arizona Avenue.

Along Wilshire, the vacant corner building at 1231 Wilshire Blvd. will soon host Vietnamese coffee specialists, DOL Coffee House. The company currently has a location in Gardena where it also serves boba and desserts.

On the city's north side, a second Santa Monica location of Italian gelato brand Bacio di Latte is coming to 1510 Montana Ave., next to Italian market Sogno Toscano.

On Main Street, the closure of Holey Grail Donuts at 2441 Main St. has made way for a new dessert concept. A notice on the door indicates La Diperie will be moving in. The chain, founded in Montreal in 2014, specializes in dipped ice cream, cakes, donuts and cookies served with a selection of chocolate dips and more than 20 toppings. With more than 65 locations across Canada and into Florida, the Santa Monica outpost would mark the brand's first West Coast location.