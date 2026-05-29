Suspect charged with criminal threats after dog attack in anti-semitic incident Near Third Street Promenade

A 49-year-old Illinois man was charged Wednesday with criminal threats and battery after allegedly stopping his vehicle near the Third Street Promenade, chasing a pedestrian and commanding his dog to attack the victim in an incident that drew concern from Santa Monica's Jewish community.

Nay Min Tar, of Illinois, faces one felony count of criminal threats under Penal Code 422(a) and one misdemeanor count of battery in Los Angeles County case 26ARCF01044. If convicted on all counts, he faces up to three years and six months in state prison.

Tar pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday. A preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for June 15 in Department 31 of the Airport Courthouse.

The incident occurred May 24 at approximately 5:20 p.m. near 3rd Street and Broadway. According to the Santa Monica Police Department, Tar was driving on Broadway when he stopped in traffic and began yelling threats at two people crossing the street. He then exited his vehicle and chased one of the victims while continuing to make threats.

Tar's dog, described as a male Cane Corso, chased the victim and bit him on the thigh, allegedly at Tar's command. The Santa Monica Fire Department treated the victim at the scene for a minor injury. Tar was arrested a short distance away on 4th Street by officers assigned to the Downtown Services Unit.

Santa Monica Animal Control Officers responded and took custody of the dog, which was transported to a local shelter where it remains in quarantine.

Witnesses reported offensive and threatening language during the incident. SMPD documented those statements as part of its investigation and detectives reviewed witness statements and video evidence before submitting the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration.

The DA's office did not include a hate crime enhancement in the charges. SMPD acknowledged the decision in its update, noting that the absence of such an enhancement does not render the reported language or conduct acceptable, nor does it diminish the impact on the victims or the broader community.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman emphasized the seriousness of the charges.

"Our communities should be safe places for everyone to live, work and enjoy without fear," Hochman said. "Anyone making threats of violence should face swift and appropriate punishment, as this behavior often leads to further escalation. We thank the Santa Monica Police Department for their partnership and assistance in apprehending the individual responsible."

Santa Monica Police Chief Darrick Jacob addressed the community's concerns directly.

"Hate has no place in Santa Monica," Jacob said. "We understand the fear and harm these incidents can create, not only for the victims, but for the broader community. Our responsibility is to respond quickly, document the facts thoroughly, and pursue accountability through the legal process."

The prosecution requested the court set bail at $50,000 under the Los Angeles County felony bail schedule. The court cited In re Kowalczyk in reducing bail to $2,500 over the prosecution's objection.

SMPD said it takes targeted threats, intimidation, violence and hate-motivated conduct seriously, and that the department remains committed to thorough, evidence-based investigations, careful documentation of reported bias indicators, coordination with prosecutors and continued outreach to community members and partner organizations.

Community members can learn more about hate crimes, how to report hate-related incidents and available resources at www.santamonica.gov/hate-crimes. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact SMPD at 310-458-8427.

The charges are allegations. Tar is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The case is being prosecuted by the Airport Branch Office and remains under investigation by the Santa Monica Police Department.