Runners participate in the 2nd Annual Venice Beach Half Marathon & 5K on May 17, with the iconic Venice Sign visible along the course in Los Angeles.

The Venice Beach Half Marathon & 5K returned for its second year on May 17, bringing more than 4,000 runners, walkers, spectators and volunteers to one of Los Angeles’ most recognizable coastal neighborhoods for a race that doubled as a celebration of fitness, local culture and community impact. Presented by goodr Active Eyewear and produced by Generic Events, the event followed a sold-out debut year and expanded into a full race weekend experience, with participants taking part in the half marathon, 5K, One-Mile Dash and family-friendly activities.

The course wound through some of Venice’s most familiar landmarks, including Ocean Front Walk, Venice Boulevard, Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Muscle Beach, the Venice Canals and the historic Venice Sign finish line on Windward Avenue.

Beyond the race itself, organizers leaned into Venice’s creative spirit, transforming the neighborhood into a festival atmosphere with live DJs, cheer zones, photo activations, drag shows, sponsor experiences and post-race celebrations. Activations from presenting sponsor goodr and R.A.D. Performance Footwear lined Abbot Kinney Boulevard, while runners and guests gathered at the finish line festival and VIP beer garden hosted at Belle’s Beach House in Windward Circle.

The event also raised $10,000 for local schools and youth programs across Venice, Mar Vista and Marina del Rey, with organizers setting a goal of $25,000 for 2027. “We created this event to celebrate everything that makes Venice so special, the energy, creativity, diversity, and strong sense of community,” said event co-producer Michelle Lindner. “Seeing thousands of people come together to support local schools while experiencing the magic of Venice Beach has been incredibly rewarding. We’re excited to continue growing the event and increasing our impact for the community in the years ahead.”

The event’s charitable partner, FEATSTREET Inc., will serve as fiscal receiver for donations, with funds distributed directly to participating local schools. Benefiting schools include Beethoven Elementary, Broadway Elementary, Coeur d’Alene Elementary, Grand View Elementary, Mar Vista Elementary, Mark Twain Middle School, Phoenix High School, Short Avenue Elementary, Venice High School, Walgrove Elementary, Westminster Elementary and Westside Global Awareness Magnet School. Additional partners included Blankspaces, Sound Running, Hotel Erwin, Costco, Postmates, Bambas and the Venice Chamber of Commerce.

As Los Angeles continues building toward the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Venice Beach Half Marathon & 5K has quickly positioned itself as more than a race. It has become a local showcase for movement, neighborhood pride and the kind of community activation that makes Venice one of the city’s most distinctive cultural corridors.