The Annenberg Community Beach House offers a sun-soaked summer of fun and relaxation

The Annenberg Community Beach House is bringing back community favorite events and introducing new programming for summer 2026, including Sand & Sea Room Fun crafts and games and a World Cup Fun & Watch Party.

The summer schedule kicks off Saturday, June 6, with the return of Ocean of Sound, a free evening event from 5-8 p.m. featuring internet radio station dublab presenting a curated lineup of artists for ages 18 and older. RSVPs are required.

The 14th annual Cardboard Yacht Regatta returns June 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with two-person teams racing cardboard and duct tape yachts across the facility's historic pool. Spectators may attend free of charge. Participants must pre-register; the entry fee is $20 per team.

The Beach House's historic heated pool opens for daily recreational swimming June 14 through Labor Day, Sept. 7. Weekday hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

A Pride Sunset Swim for ages 18 and older is scheduled for June 26 from 6-9 p.m., featuring crafts by Lavender Art Club, pool floaties and s'mores.

A World Cup Fun & Watch Party is set for June 25 from 6-9 p.m. and will include soccer-inspired activities, arts and crafts, and a livestream of the Türkiye vs. USA and Paraguay vs. Australia matches. The event is free and open to all ages.

Sunset Picnics in the facility's courtyard are scheduled for June 18, July 16 and Aug. 13, from 5-8 p.m. The June 18 event carries a Route 66 theme with trivia, crafts and music. The July and August editions will feature live musical duos and s'mores. All Sunset Picnics are free; RSVPs are encouraged.

A new activation, Sand & Sea Room Fun, will offer crafts and games for all ages from 3-5 p.m. on each Sunset Picnic date.

Sunset Swims — evening pool sessions for ages 18 and older featuring pool floaties and s'mores — are scheduled for July 10, July 24, Aug. 7 and Aug. 21, from 6-9 p.m.

Queer Surf's 2nd Annual Art Splash takes place July 26 from 5-8:30 p.m. and includes a popup mixed-media art show exploring queer relationships to water, followed by a night swim from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages.

The annual Community Picnic on July 30 from 5-8 p.m. will feature games, crafts, a pie walk and tug-of-war. Attendees are invited to bring dinner. The event is free.

Santa Monica Public Library at the Beach, described as Southern California's only beachside pop-up library, returns Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a no-library-card-needed book checkout, a Surfside Lounge, games and a Seaside Storytime. All ages are welcome.

Recreation classes offered this summer include stand-up paddleboard, floating fitness and yoga. Youth programming includes volleyball camps, swimming lessons and Camp Bounce.

The Annenberg Community Beach House is located on the former seaside estate of silent film actress Marion Davies, off Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica. For more information, visit annenbergbeachhouse.com.

— Edited by SMDP Staff