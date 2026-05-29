The Venice Fest returns Saturday, June 20, transforming Venice Boulevard in Mar Vista into an open-air celebration of music, culture, wellness, food, art and community. Produced by Venice Blvd Productions, the event marks the 13th festival since the series launched in November 2021.

The festival has grown from a small neighborhood block party into one of the Westside's most anticipated cultural events, drawing more than 20,000 attendees annually. The free, all-day Summer Edition will feature multiple music stages, immersive brand activations, curated food experiences, a VIP social garden, a Kids & Family Zone, wellness programming, local shopping and interactive experiences.

"The Venice Fest was created to celebrate community, creativity, and connection in an authentic way that feels uniquely Los Angeles," said Sarah Fisk, founder and executive producer of The Venice Fest and Venice Blvd Productions. "We're incredibly excited about the partners and experiences coming together this year to create something immersive, energetic, and truly memorable for the community."

Spiritual Gangster will serve as the official wellness partner, leading this year's wellness programming. The day will officially kick off with a complimentary community yoga class hosted by Light On Lotus.

Featured partners include Athletic Brewing Co., Sparkling Ice, Mineragua, Postmates, Vitaminwater, Mr. Pibb, Minute Maid Zero Sugar, Sprite, Topo Chico Sabores, Smartwater, Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company, Siete Foods, Tap Truck Beach Cities, Roséade Wine Spritzer, Sailor Jerry, Milagro Tequila, Salt Point Cocktails and Famosa Beer. Attendees can expect curated tastings, experiential pop-ups, lounge spaces, branded activations, interactive giveaways and social-first experiences.

As part of the festival, Fatty Mart will host a free Match Viewing Experience sponsored by Gatorade, bringing fans together throughout the day to watch live soccer matches in an indoor environment featuring DJs, lounges, giveaways, food and drinks. Organizers said the viewing party reflects the growing intersection of sport, culture and community ahead of the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics.

Additional programming announcements, artist lineups and brand activations will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Venice Fest: Summer Edition runs from 12 to 8 p.m. at 12257 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles. Admission is free.

For more information, visit: www.thevenicefest.com

Edited by SMDP Staff