Santa Monica launched automated enforcement of bike lane parking violations this month, becoming the first city in California to use camera technology mounted on parking enforcement vehicles to cite drivers who block cyclists.

The program, developed with San Francisco-based Hayden AI, began issuing warning notices May 1. Fines of $93 take effect July 1.

Two forward-facing cameras mounted on the roofs of city traffic services vehicles automatically detect and record vehicles illegally stopped or parked in bike lanes. When a violation is identified, an evidence package is generated and reviewed by a city Parking Enforcement officer before any citation is issued.

"This initiative will bolster our growing network of bicycling infrastructure, enhance user comfort, and improve compliance with regulations intended to keep everyone safe on our roads," said Trevor Thomas, the city's senior transportation planner.

The city's pilot of the technology in May 2024 flagged nearly 1,700 violations in just six weeks across two enforcement vehicles, underscoring what officials described as the scale and urgency of the problem. Vehicles stopped in bike lanes force cyclists into active traffic lanes, increasing the risk of collisions.

The program is funded by Measure K, the parking facility tax approved by Santa Monica voters in 2024 to support local public safety initiatives. Payment plans are available for low-income residents who receive citations.

The bike lane enforcement program follows Santa Monica's Automated Bus Lane and Bus Stop Enforcement program, which launched in September 2025 using the same Hayden AI platform. That program, known as ABLE, deploys forward-facing cameras on Big Blue Bus vehicles to detect parking violations obstructing bus lanes and stops.

ABLE has shown measurable results. Bus lane parking violations dropped 67% between July 2025 and March 2026, while bus stop violations fell 40% over the same period. At the location with the highest concentration of bus lane violations, infractions fell 73%. At the worst-performing bus stop location, violations declined 49%.

Hayden AI CEO Marty Beard said keeping bike lanes clear benefits not only cyclists but also people with disabilities who use powerchairs and motorized scooters.

"It also encourages more people to ride bikes — getting cars off the road as a result," Beard said.

The launch coincides with two active infrastructure projects aimed at improving cycling conditions in the city. The city is upgrading the Broadway bike lane with concrete protection between 5th and 26th streets and constructing a new protected one-way bike lane on westbound Colorado Avenue between 17th and 5th streets.

Registered vehicle owners who receive warning notices during the two-month grace period will be notified by mail. Beginning July 1, violations will carry the $93 fine.

Hayden AI, founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Francisco, describes itself as the largest provider of mobile automated bus zone and bike lane enforcement systems in the United States.