Partners of the Topanga Lagoon Restoration Project will host a public meeting on Sunday, May 31, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Pierce College in Woodland Hills to share updates on restoration and design efforts for one of Southern California's last remaining coastal wetlands.

The 2025 Palisades Fire directly affected the Topanga Lagoon ecosystem and nearby visitor-serving areas associated with Topanga Beach and lower Topanga State Park. During the meeting, project partners will provide updates on lagoon restoration, the Caltrans bridge replacement and the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors Visitor and Emergency Services facilities at Topanga Beach.

Community feedback gathered at the meeting will help inform ongoing planning. Attendees will have an opportunity to share their perspectives and personal connections to Topanga Beach and Lagoon. Family-friendly activities will be available, along with Spanish translation services and additional accessibility accommodations on request. Participants may attend in person or virtually.

The public is encouraged to RSVP in advance via Eventbrite.

Located at the eastern edge of the Santa Monica Mountains, the Topanga Lagoon Restoration Project area includes Topanga State Park, managed by California State Parks, and Topanga Beach, managed by the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors. The project also encompasses the nearby Caltrans right-of-way along Pacific Coast Highway and Topanga Canyon Boulevard. The Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains serves as the project's grant manager.

The restoration effort seeks to preserve and expand the lagoon's biological, cultural and recreational resources while improving coastal access, emergency response and visitor amenities. The lagoon also functions as a natural filtration system and stormwater buffer and provides habitat for rare and endangered species. Long-term planning is also helping address impacts from sea level rise and changing coastal conditions.

Learn more at topangalagoonrestoration.org.

Edited by SMDP Staff