A traffic stop on the 2000 block of Ocean Avenue Thursday resulted in the arrest of a suspect already on diversion for a prior robbery charge, Santa Monica police said. Officers conducting a proactive patrol discovered a loaded firearm concealed under the driver's seat, along with nitrous oxide and drug paraphernalia. The suspect was taken into custody and faces charges of carrying a loaded firearm, inhalation of nitrous oxide and possession of drug paraphernalia in a vehicle.
Traffic stop leads to gun arrest
By Matthew Hall
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