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Traffic stop leads to gun arrest

By Matthew Hall
Police car on Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica where officers discovered a loaded firearm during a traffic stop
Santa Monica police conducted a proactive patrol that resulted in the discovery of a loaded firearm and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on the 2000 block of Ocean Avenue Thursday.
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A traffic stop on the 2000 block of Ocean Avenue Thursday resulted in the arrest of a suspect already on diversion for a prior robbery charge, Santa Monica police said. Officers conducting a proactive patrol discovered a loaded firearm concealed under the driver's seat, along with nitrous oxide and drug paraphernalia. The suspect was taken into custody and faces charges of carrying a loaded firearm, inhalation of nitrous oxide and possession of drug paraphernalia in a vehicle.

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Matthew Hall

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