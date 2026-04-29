Santa Monica police conducted a proactive patrol that resulted in the discovery of a loaded firearm and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on the 2000 block of Ocean Avenue Thursday.

A traffic stop on the 2000 block of Ocean Avenue Thursday resulted in the arrest of a suspect already on diversion for a prior robbery charge, Santa Monica police said. Officers conducting a proactive patrol discovered a loaded firearm concealed under the driver's seat, along with nitrous oxide and drug paraphernalia. The suspect was taken into custody and faces charges of carrying a loaded firearm, inhalation of nitrous oxide and possession of drug paraphernalia in a vehicle.