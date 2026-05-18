U.S. Soccer will open a free fan destination one block from Venice Beach during the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, the federation announced.

U.S. Soccer House presented by Bank of America will operate June 11-26 at 57 Windward Ave. in Venice, serving as the official home for U.S. Soccer fans during the tournament's group stage. The space is open Monday through Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"Fandom is what drives this game forward in this country, and U.S. Soccer House presented by Bank of America is about bringing fans closer to it than ever before," said David Wright, Chief Commercial Officer at U.S. Soccer.

The venue will feature a large screen broadcasting U.S. Men's National Team watch parties and select matches from other World Cup groups. Live programming will include podcast recordings, post-match shows, music performances and speaker sessions.

"Soccer brings communities together in powerful ways, and our partnership with U.S. Soccer is rooted in a shared commitment to making the game more accessible and creating meaningful experiences," said David Tyrie, President of Marketing, Digital and Specialized Consumer Client Solutions at Bank of America.

Highlights include meet-and-greets with USWNT players, USMNT legends, former World Cup referees and former coaches. The HBO Original documentary "U.S. Against the World: Four Years with the Men's National Soccer Team" will screen Episode 5 on June 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. PT.

The U.S. Soccer Podcast Presented by Henkel will record live throughout the tournament. Inclusive activations with Special Olympics and Amputee Soccer will engage athletes of all abilities. On June 21, the U.S. Men's and Women's Beach Soccer National Teams will play special matches. Banner, the official U.S. Soccer mascot, will appear on match days with giveaways and pre-match concerts.

The U.S. Soccer Store presented by Visa will offer Nike and New Era gear with on-site jersey customization. Additional activations include BofA Fan Bands, digital trading cards, face art and signed jersey memorabilia displays.

Entry is free for registered members of the U.S. Soccer Insider program. To register, visit the U.S. Soccer House webpage www.ussoccer.com/SoccerHouse2026

Edited by SMDP Staff