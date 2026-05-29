URGENT CALL: Blood and platelet donors needed now

The American Red Cross is urgently calling for blood and platelet donors, warning that a sharp drop in scheduled donations has put the national blood supply under significant strain heading into what officials call the most dangerous stretch of the year for traumatic injuries.

Scheduled donations, which account for 90% of all blood donations, have fallen sharply in recent weeks, causing the blood supply to drop by several thousand units in a single week. Officials say the timing is particularly alarming as the country enters what AAA calls the "100 deadliest days" — the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when fatal crashes involving teen drivers rise by 30% and severe injuries from car accidents, ATV crashes and other summer activities spike.

A single person injured in a serious car accident can require up to 100 units of blood.

"For a person suffering from severe bleeding, stopping the bleeding and stabilizing them is a race against an unforgiving clock," said Dr. Emily Coberly, the Red Cross's medical director. "For each minute that passes without blood transfusion, the risk of death increases by 11% for patients suffering from hemorrhagic shock."

Officials said summer compounds the donation shortfall through school-year disruptions, travel, heat waves and blood drives canceled by severe weather. Upcoming large-scale sporting events are expected to add further strain.

Donors of all blood types are eligible to give. In most states, donors must be at least 17 years old — 16 with parental consent where permitted by state law — weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health. Those 18 and younger must also meet height and weight requirements.

Those who donate by May 31 will receive a Red Cross beach towel while supplies last. Donors who give between June 1 and June 28 will receive a $15 e-gift card and be entered for a chance to win one of two $7,500 gift cards.

Appointments can be scheduled at RedCrossBlood.org, by calling 1-800-733-2767 or through the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

— Edited by SMDP Staff