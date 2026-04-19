The Venice Beach Half Marathon & 5K, presented by goodr Active Eyewear, returns to the streets of Venice Beach on Sunday, May 17, 2026, following a sold-out debut year.

More than 5,000 participants are expected to take part, with race options including the Half Marathon, 5K, 1-Mile Junior Jog & Family Walk, and the quarter-mile "Grunion Run" for young runners. All participants receive a commemorative race shirt.

The course winds through Ocean Front Walk, Venice Boulevard, and Abbot Kinney Boulevard, passing Muscle Beach and the Venice Canals before finishing beneath the Venice Sign on Windward Avenue. Race organizers note the route passes through areas expected to play a role in the 2028 Olympic Games.

The half marathon begins at 7:10 a.m., the 5K at 8 a.m., and the youth walk at 8:30 a.m. Race-day packet pickup opens at 6 a.m. A pre-race packet pickup celebration is set for Saturday, May 16, at BLANKSPACES Venice, 606 Venice Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Post-race festivities include a VIP beer garden at Belle's Beach House and a live performance by Strange Days, a tribute to The Doors, at Windward Circle.

The event is produced by Generic Events, led by Venice residents Brennan and Michelle Lindner. Community fundraising supports public schools in Venice, Mar Vista, and Marina del Rey; the inaugural event raised more than $10,000 for local school booster clubs.

Registration is open at www.runvenicebeach.com.

Edited by SMDP Staff