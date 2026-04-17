The Venice Family Clinic will hold its 47th annual Art Exhibition and Auction — formerly known as Venice Art Walk — from May 8 through May 17, 2026, at 910 Abbot Kinney Blvd. in Venice. The free, public exhibition will also be available to view online, with bids accepted throughout the 10-day run.

This year's signature artist is Alison Saar, a sculptor known for work rooted in history, identity, and materials. The exhibition will also feature more than 150 artists, including Ed Ruscha, Helen Pashgian, Kenny Scharf, Ed Moses, Frances Stark, Ed Templeton, Peter Shire, and Laddie John Dill, among others.

Proceeds support the clinic's health care services for more than 45,000 patients across the Westside of Los Angeles, Inglewood, and the South Bay.

"Now more than ever, amid uncertainty in federal and state safety net funding, this support means everything," said Dr. Mitesh Popat, CEO of Venice Family Clinic.

Since its founding nearly five decades ago, the event has raised more than $25 million for the clinic. Art is selected by a curatorial committee led by Max Rippon, with advisors from Cirrus Gallery, Charlie James Gallery, L.A. Louver, and others.

For more information, visit venicefamilyclinic.org/artexhibition.

Edited by SMDP Staff