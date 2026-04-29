Viceroy Santa Monica is partnering with More Than Matcha, a premium woman-owned matcha brand, on a limited-time daytime pop-up at Sugar Palm, the hotel's all-day dining destination, launching May 2 in celebration of National Matcha Day.
The collaboration marks More Than Matcha's first hotel partnership and its first ongoing hospitality offering beyond previous short-run pop-ups. Founded by Los Angeles native Rosie Goldwasser, More Than Matcha features 100% ceremonial-grade, organic, first-harvest matcha shade-grown and freshly ground in Kagoshima, Japan.
The pop-up will spotlight a curated menu of matcha beverages led by the Summer Cloud Series, a seasonal lineup of cream-top drinks including Classic Matcha, Lavender Matcha, Strawberry Matcha and a Tropical Mango Matcha — an exclusive signature created for Viceroy Santa Monica. More Than Matcha's at-home whisking kits will also be available for purchase at the hotel. Consumers who purchase from More Than Matcha's website during the collaboration will receive a co-branded recipe card for the Tropical Mango Matcha.
To mark the debut, the two brands will host a public launch event Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sugar Palm, produced in collaboration with Groove Events. The morning celebration will feature a live DJ, complimentary matcha for the first 50 guests, light bites and specialty drinks. RSVPs are available HERE.
The collaboration is expected to expand with a matcha martini mixology class, a specialty matcha dessert and additional offerings to be announced. More Than Matcha offerings will be featured at the hotel throughout the month of May.
Edited by SMDP Staff
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