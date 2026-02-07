Voting opens for this year's Most Loved contest

It’s the most beloved time of the year with the opening of the 2026 Most Loved contest allowing locals to recognize the very best of Santa Monica across more than 100 categories.

The annual "people's choice" competition highlights the city's favorite businesses, offering winners citywide recognition and stronger customer connections.

City economic experts say the contest provides valuable free publicity, with even a nomination boosting a business's visibility.

"Winning often comes down to a few hundred votes so businesses that make that extra effort can boost their chances while also having some fun with their customers around the contest," said SMDP Publisher Ross Furukawa, emphasizing that even small promotional efforts can make a difference.

Winners receive more than bragging rights. They are honored at one of the year’s best parties, receive official city commendations and hobnob with the city’s movers and shakers. Winners also earn recognition in the annual Most Loved magazine, distributed in hotels, businesses and visitor centers throughout the city.

Free voting runs from February 9, 2026, to March 13, 2026, at smdp.com/vote.

The Most Loved contest grew out of Santa Monica's Buy Local campaign, which launched in 2010. The contest itself began as a partnership between the City of Santa Monica, the Santa Monica Daily Press and local business districts to encourage residents to shop local and recognize beloved businesses.

In its first year, the contest featured a few dozen categories. By 2025, the competition recognized more than 235 local businesses and generated more than 70,000 votes

The initiative is now a co-production of the Santa Monica Daily Press and the City of Santa Monica's Buy Local Santa Monica Committee, which represents more than 1,500 businesses employing over 4,000 Santa Monica residents.

City officials regard the contest as one of the most important ways the city, residents and local business community come together to celebrate Santa Monica businesses.

The contest's economic benefits extend beyond recognition. Being named "Most Loved" often drives new customers to businesses, with residents eager to support their favorite local establishments.

Locally owned businesses account for roughly 65% of the city's general fund revenues. City officials emphasize that an estimated $7 out of every $10 spent at a local business stays in the community through taxes, payroll and other expenditures, funding essential services including police, fire, parks and libraries. A portion of every local sale also supports public schools through voter measures.

"The visitors to Santa Monica want to go where the locals go, and what better guide than the Most Loved Santa Monica publication and website," said Jennifer Taylor, the city's economic development administrator.

Beyond economics, the contest has become a cherished part of Santa Monica's culture, fostering civic pride and community engagement. The published rankings serve as a year-round guide for residents and tourists seeking authentic local experiences.

The awards ceremony has evolved into a festive annual gathering where hundreds of community members, business owners and officials celebrate together. Last year's event at Santa Monica Brew Works drew more than 400 attendees and distributed 111 awards.

Supporting local businesses also provides environmental benefits by reducing the need for long car trips or shipping, lowering traffic congestion and energy use while helping preserve the community's distinctive character.